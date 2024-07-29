WWE Seeking New Vice President Of Business & Legal Affairs, Talent Relations

WWE is on the hunt for a new Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs in the latest change to the promotion’s behind-the-scenes dynamic. The promotion recently posted an opening for a ‘Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs – Talent Relations & Talent Development’ in an on-site role in Stamford, CT. A role summary reads as follows:

“Attorney position involved in all legal aspects of Talent Relations and Talent Development for World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC (“WWE”), primarily responsible for negotiation, contract drafting, risk management, legal strategies and policies relating to all talent agreements.”

The ideal candidate will have at least five years of experience as a lawyer with experience in matters relating to media, sports, talent agency, TV production and/or live events. A law degree from a U.S.-based law school is also a must, and they must be admitted to practice law in at least one U.S. jurisdiction

The role of VP of Talent Relations was previously held by John Laurinaitis, who replaced Jim Ross in the role in June 2004. Laurinaitis himself was replaced in the role by Paul ‘Triple’ Levesque in 2012 but returned in March 2021. He was removed from his post in June 2022 due to the investigation into the Vince McMahon ‘hush money’ scandal and was let go by the company on August 8.

WWE seeking a new Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs – Talent Relations & Talent Development marks just the latest shift to the company’s corporate offices. In April 2024, four names exited the company, including Sue Aitchison who had been with the promotion since 1986. These changes came shortly after the departure of Kevin Dunn who has since been replaced by Lee Fitting as Head of Production.