WWE Picks 3 Stars As Next Generation of Main Eventers

WWE is actively developing three key superstars as the future faces of their main event scene, according to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The company has identified Rhea Ripley, Jacob Fatu, and Bron Breakker as cornerstone talents who will eventually carry major storylines and championship programs.

The strategic positioning of these three wrestlers demonstrates WWE’s commitment to building a diverse and compelling roster for the years ahead. Each superstar currently holds a significant role within their respective brands and storylines.

Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley continues to establish herself as the prominent future face of the women’s division. The former Women’s World Champion is set to compete at SummerSlam, maintaining her position at the forefront of WWE’s women’s programming. Her combination of in-ring ability and natural charisma has made her one of the most compelling performers on the roster.

Jacob Fatu

On SmackDown, Jacob Fatu has emerged as a leading babyface figure, currently involved in the ongoing Bloodline storyline. His athletic ability and connection with audiences have positioned him as a natural successor to carry major feuds on the blue brand.

Bron Breakker

Meanwhile, Bron Breakker has carved out a major role on Raw, working closely with Paul Heyman’s faction and participating in main event storylines alongside Roman Reigns. The former NXT Champion’s intensity and legitimate athletic background have made him a standout performer in WWE’s flagship programming.

“The idea right now is to groom Ripley, Fatu and Breakker to be the people to be with them and eventually in those spots.” Wrestling Observer Newsletter

This long-term approach reflects WWE’s understanding that building sustainable main event talent requires careful development and strategic positioning. By integrating these wrestlers into high-profile storylines now, the company is ensuring they will be ready to carry the promotion when the time comes for the next generation to take center stage.