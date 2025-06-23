Latest on WWE Night of Champions As U.S-Iran Tensions Escalate

WWE’s upcoming Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia remains on the schedule despite heightened global tensions in the middle east. Following the United States’ bombing of three nuclear sites in Iran, Iran has since promised “everlasting consequences,” raising immediate concerns about WWE’s planned trip to Riyadh.

Fightful Select reached out to company representatives, but no formal comment was issued. Privately, however, one company executive stated the situation is “being monitored accordingly.” As it stands, WWE talent is expected to travel mid-week on a chartered flight.

Originally, the flight was set to include only the core group booked for Night of Champions, but plans have since expanded with WWE announcing a special three-hour episode of SmackDown from Riyadh that same week.

Currently in Saudi Arabia, production crews and event staff are continuing preparations. One source close to the setup said everything was “full steam ahead” as of Sunday afternoon. The same individual, speaking off the record, expressed confidence that the event would not be postponed or canceled, noting the significant financial implications would be hit hard. The 2026 Royal Rumble is scheduled for Saudi Arabia, and WWE does not wish to do anything to jeopardize that show.

Another added that WWE is expected to receive strong security assurances ahead of the event. The Night of Champions venue remains in active build mode, and local fan events tied to the show are expected in the coming days.

While WWE’s Saudi partnership remains one of its most lucrative, the company is clearly proceeding with caution. For now, the show is on—but that could change depending on how the global situation unfolds.



