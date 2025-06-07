WWE NIL
Image credit: WWE
WWE

Sons of Hall of Famers Included in Latest WWE NIL Class

by Thomas Lowson

The latest wave of WWE NIL signings include sons of WWE Hall of Famers among its crop of talented young athletes. The fifth wave of signings include:

  • Fatima Katembo (Basketball)
  • Jacob Henry (Amateur Wrestling, son of Mark Henry)
  • Garrett Beck (Lacrosse)
  • Zuriel Jiménez (Track and Field)
  • Bianca Pizano (Field Hockey)
  • Hidetora Hanada (Football)
  • Madison Kaiser (Ice Hockey)
  • TJ Bullard (Football)
  • Kerrigan Huynh (Track and Field)
  • Brock Rechsteiner (Football, Son of Rick Steiner)
  • Gina Adams (Basketball)

The WWE NIL program launched in 2021 and gives young athletes the opportunity to access WWE’s state-of-the-art training programs. The signings are also able to access WWE’s expertise on controlling their name, image, and likeness in the wider world of professional athletics.

It remains to be seen if any of these signings go on to become WWE Superstars. Whatever’s next, WWE is investing heavily in the future.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

