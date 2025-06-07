Sons of Hall of Famers Included in Latest WWE NIL Class

The latest wave of WWE NIL signings include sons of WWE Hall of Famers among its crop of talented young athletes. The fifth wave of signings include:

Fatima Katembo (Basketball)

Jacob Henry (Amateur Wrestling, son of Mark Henry)

Garrett Beck (Lacrosse)

Zuriel Jiménez (Track and Field)

Bianca Pizano (Field Hockey)

Hidetora Hanada (Football)

Madison Kaiser (Ice Hockey)

TJ Bullard (Football)

Kerrigan Huynh (Track and Field)

Brock Rechsteiner (Football, Son of Rick Steiner)

Gina Adams (Basketball)

Pumped to unveil our powerhouse NIL Class 5! The future just got faster, stronger, and bolder ? #WWENextInLine pic.twitter.com/4T9jVhtVkp — WWE Recruit (@WWERecruit) June 8, 2025

The WWE NIL program launched in 2021 and gives young athletes the opportunity to access WWE’s state-of-the-art training programs. The signings are also able to access WWE’s expertise on controlling their name, image, and likeness in the wider world of professional athletics.

It remains to be seen if any of these signings go on to become WWE Superstars. Whatever’s next, WWE is investing heavily in the future.