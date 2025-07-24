Latest On Saraya’s WWE Status, Potential Return

Saraya didn’t return to WWE at Evolution 2 as many fans had predicted, and now more has come to light about her status with WWE. According to a report from Bodyslam.net, WWE has no interest in rehiring Saraya at this time. The report states that no internal discussions were held regarding a potential comeback, and she was never considered for an appearance at Evolution 2 in Atlanta.

On social media before the show, Saraya had been quiet, leading some to speculate that she was on a flight. Instead, Saraya was on a flight to Hawaii, though appreciated how eager fans are to see her back.

I’m sorryyyyy! Although seeing all the love made me very emotional.. https://t.co/oCcVYm02SR — SARAYA (@Saraya) July 14, 2025

Though a return hasn’t been shy about the topic of returning to WWE. Before Evolution, Saraya said she was open to an appearance, and has said she hopes to return to WWE one day as Paige. Saraya’s contract with WWE was not renewed in 2022, and despite Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque’s attempts to get her back after a change in administration that June, she would join AEW that same year.

In WWE, Paige was the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion, as well as a two-time WWE Divas Champion who won over fans with her mold-breaking look and attitutde. Despite her history with the company and enduring popularity, WWE appears uninterested in revisiting that chapter for the time being.