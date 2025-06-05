WWE Isn’t WWE Anymore, Claims Former Tag Team Champions

WWE’s days of being a wrestling promotion catered towards wrestling fans are over, at least according to two talents released from the company this year. On a recent episode of their Talk’n Shop podcast, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson weighed in on recent developments in WWE, including the release of R-Truth. Anderson shared his take that WWE isn’t a wrestling company in the traditional sense anymore, but merely an extension of TKO Group Holdings.

“It’s not the WWE anymore, guys. It’s a company called TKO.”

Gallows echoed the sentiment that WWE can’t be considered WWE anymore, adding:

“I don’t look at WWE as WWE anymore. They’re TKO now — and that’s great. That’s good for them. It’s not the same thing.”

TKO officially launched in September 2023 and saw WWE and UFC come together under one media powerhouse. Since then, several changes have been made, including the introduction of in-ring sponsors at PLEs and at TV events. While WWE will continue to move forward, the future of WWE looks vastly different from its past, according to Gallows and Anderson.