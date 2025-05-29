WWE NXT to Run ECW Arena Days Before AEW’s Residency (Report)

AEW may have secured a major seven-show residency at the iconic 2300 Arena this August, but they’ll be arriving after WWE. According to a report from WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a special edition of NXT on Tuesday, August 19 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. If it happens, the show will take place just one week before AEW kicks off its extended residency at the same venue.

The move adds a new layer to the rivalry between AEW and WWE, with both companies now staking a claim on the historic ECW Arena. AEW previously confirmed its seven-show run at the venue, beginning with Dynamite on August 27 and continuing through Collision on September 11. This stretch will include three episodes of Dynamite, two Collision tapings, ROH Death Before Dishonor on September 5, and a special ROH-themed Collision finale.

WWE’s decision to slide in with NXT just before AEW’s takeover could easily be seen as the latest counter-booking between the two companies. In December, it was reported that AEW had blocked WWE from booking the Hammerstein Ballroom for that month.

The battle for the 2300 Arena is the latest front in a deeper war for pro wrestling’s most sacred spaces. With both promotions leveraging historic venues to enhance brand identity, fan engagement, and cultural clout, it remains to be seen which show will emerge the victor.