WWE’s Latest Recruits: RevPro Alum & MMA Fighter Among Signings

WWE is always on the hunt for new talent and now has five new wrestlers as part of their ranks. On X, the WWE NXT account shared news of the five signings.

They got next. ?



Introducing the newest Rookie Class at the WWE Performance Center:



Jaime Garcia

Mike Derudder

Dusan Novakovic

Cyril Coquerelle

Nathan Cranton pic.twitter.com/CCftNk2pJj — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 24, 2025

Here is more information about the quintet of ‘rookies.’

Jaime Garcia: Better known to wrestling fans as ‘Zozoya,’ Garcia is arguably best known for his time competing in Europe. The Spanish wrestler was recently given a send-off from RevPro Wrestling, with his final match for the promotion seeing him face Zack Sabre Jr.

Mike Derudder: The 29-year-old Belgian is best known for competing as Mike D Vecchio. He has appeared for All Japan Pro Wrestling and spent four years with Germany’s wXw, where he is a former wXw European Champion.

Dusan Novakovic: With a background in MMA, Novakovic could prove to be a valuable asset in WWE. The Serbian has a 1-0 record in professional MMA competition.

Cyril Coquerelle: A staple of the European independent scene, Cyril competed as Aigle Blanc. The formerly masked wrestler participated in his WWE tryout in March of this year.

Nathan Cranton: From Wareham, Dorset in England, Cranton has worked for several promotions. Outside of the ring, he has worked at his family’s farm and represented England in the 2024 Mr. International competition.