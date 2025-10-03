WWE NXT Heads to Madison Square Garden for Special November Event

WWE has announced a special edition of NXT will take place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, November 18. The event will air live on The CW at 8pm ET.

The timing is significant, as NXT will follow John Cena’s final Madison Square Garden appearance on November 17 as part of his ongoing farewell tour. This marks a rare opportunity for NXT to showcase its roster at one of wrestling’s most iconic venues.

The event will feature NXT’s top championship talent, including NXT Champion Ricky Saints, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, and NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca. Trick Williams and additional NXT Superstars are also scheduled to appear.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 8 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.com. An exclusive presale begins Monday, October 6 at 10am ET using the code WWEVIP, running until 11:59pm ET on the same day.

This special edition represents a significant moment for NXT, bringing WWE’s developmental brand to The Theater at Madison Square Garden for a primetime broadcast on The CW network.