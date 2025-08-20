WWE NXT No Mercy Date And Location Revealed

The next premium live event for the WWE NXT brand has reportedly been set. According to a new report from POST Wrestling, NXT will present “No Mercy” on Saturday, September 27, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Citing multiple sources with knowledge of the schedule, the report confirms that the “No Mercy” event will take place in late September. An official announcement from WWE has not yet been made. The event will continue the tradition of NXT reviving classic main roster pay-per-view names for its premium live events.

No Mercy will be the first NXT premium live event since April that is not scheduled to air on the same day as an AEW pay-per-view, which had been something they’ve done throughout the summer.

The show is expected to air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix in most international markets. As was recently reported, NXT’s premium live events were not included in the new rights agreement between WWE and ESPN for main roster shows.

“No Mercy” began as a UK-only event in 1999 before becoming a staple of WWE’s annual pay-per-view calendar from 1999 to 2008. It was revived for two years in 2016 and 2017 before being repurposed as an NXT event in 2023.

Before the brand gets to Fort Lauderdale for No Mercy, the stars of NXT are preparing for this Sunday’s Heatwave premium live event in Toronto, Canada. The show will be headlined by Oba Femi defending the NXT Championship against Je’Von Evans.