WWE NXT Preview (8/26): Blindfold Match, Blake Monroe in Action

Tonight’s WWE NXT airs live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., beginning at 8 p.m. ET on the CW Network and Netflix internationally. This episode is the first following the NXT Heatwave event, which saw major title matches and the emergence of new No. 1 contenders, setting the stage for ongoing rivalries and new storylines throughout the women’s division and tag team ranks.

Confirmed Matches and Segments:

Blindfold Match: Lexis King vs. Myles Borne

Tag Team Match: The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley) vs. Wren Sinclair & a mystery partner

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Fatal Influence (NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Lola Vice, ZARIA & Sol Ruca (NXT Women’s North American & Speed Champion)

Singles Match: Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan

With the fallout from Heatwave still fresh, tonight’s NXT will push new contenders forward and continue building toward No Mercy next month, where championship pursuits and unresolved conflicts will come into sharper focus.