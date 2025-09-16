NXT Homecoming Preview: Rhea Ripey, Charlotte Flair & Tyler Breeze at Full Sail

WWE returns to Full Sail University tonight for a special NXT Homecoming episode of NXT on The CW.

The show features the in-ring returns NXT alums Tyler Breeze, and several main roster stars including Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. Two title matches are scheduled, and the show celebrates NXT’s legacy with top talent from its history.

Tomorrow night at #NXTHomecoming, I’m putting that Hollywood wannabe freak @mmmgorgeous in his place … watch closely @hijodewagner you may learn a thing or two from the GREATEST North American ?? pic.twitter.com/loCRidY9aI — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) September 15, 2025

Confirmed Matches and Segments

Wrestling fans who tune in tonight will see:

NXT North American Championship match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Tyler Breeze

Ethan Page (c) vs. Tyler Breeze Rhea Ripley, Lyra Valkyria & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame

Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. Trick Williams & Carmo Hayes

(Note: Lyra Valkyria replaces Tiffany Stratton, who is not medically cleared)

The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT Champion Oba Femi and Ricky Saints as guests

What Happened Last Week (September 9, 2025)

Ahead of tonight’s NXT Homecoming special, catch up on the Top 10 Moments from last week. Stay tuned to SEScoops for our coverage of Homecoming and all things WWE.