WWE NXT Stars Have Fun With Sabrrina Carpenter Album Tribute

by Thomas Lowson

Sabrina Carpenter may have yet to step foot in the ring, but the singer’s influence is being felt in WWE. Recently, Liv Morgan and ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio recreated Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ album cover, Liv’s first post following her injury on WWE Raw. Now, NXT Superstars Zaria and NXT Women’s North American/WWE Speed Women’s Champion Sol Ruca have got in on the fun with a post on X.

This album cover isn’t Carpenter’s only tie to the world of WWE. During a video vignette introducing Blake Monroe, fans spotted several nods to Carpenter by the former AEW Women’s World Champion. During the latest WWE NXT, Monroe signed with the silver brand but The Glamour ran afoul of Fatal Influence.

It’s unclear if Carpenter is aware of her growing role in pro wrestling. With WWE being able to bring in celebrities of all kinds, fans shouldn’t count out Sabrina making her presence known during a WWE event in the future.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

