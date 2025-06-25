WWE NXT Spoilers For July 1, New Match Set For Great American Bash

Following the live broadcast on June 24, WWE taped the July 1 episode of NXT at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The taping featured several matches and confirmed two new bouts for the upcoming Great American Bash and Evolution premium live events.

Spoilers for the July 1, 2025, episode of WWE NXT, courtesy of BodySlam.net:

Joe Hendry def. Wes Lee

Myles Borne def. Lexis King

Yoshiki Inamura def. Jasper Troy

Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley def. Sol Ruca and Zaria

Lainey Reid def. Thea Hail

For The Great American Bash on Saturday, July 12, a new challenger has emerged for the NXT Championship. After NXT Champion Oba Femi laid out an open challenge, Yoshiki Inamura stepped up. He was then attacked by Jasper Troy, setting up a number one contender’s match between the two for the July 1 episode.

Inamura reportedly won that taped match and will now challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at The Great American Bash. A tag team match was also confirmed for the same event.

Jordynne Grace, who won a four-way elimination match on this week’s live NXT to earn a shot at Jacy Jayne’s NXT Women’s Championship at Evolution, will team with newcomer Blake Monroe. They will face the champion Jacy Jayne and her partner Fallon Henley in a tag team match at The Great American Bash, one night before Grace and Jayne’s title showdown at Evolution.