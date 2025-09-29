WWE NXT Star Edris Enofe Announces Departure After 4-Year Run

WWE NXT wrestler Edris Enofe announced his departure from the company on Monday, September 29, marking the end of a four-year tenure with the promotion.

In a video posted to social media, Enofe stated: “As of today, I will officially be leaving the WWE. This is a decision I have thought about for a very long time, and I’m gonna trust my gut on this.”

The 31-year-old expressed gratitude to colleagues throughout the organization, saying:

“For the past 4 years I have had the chance to meet and work with incredible people, from the wrestlers, to the referees, the creative teams, the medical staff and of course all the coaches who put in so much time and effort into making me better, and for that I will always, always appreciate y’all.”

He concluded by thanking fans for their support over the years.

Enofe signed with WWE in 2021 following tryouts during SummerSlam weekend in Las Vegas as part of the initial NXT 2.0 class. A U.S. Navy veteran, he gained attention with a standout debut and became known for his charisma and athletic ability.

His most notable run came as part of a tag team with Malik Blade, with the duo becoming popular among NXT audiences and frequently challenging for the NXT Tag Team Championships, though they never captured the titles. The team made their debut on the January 11, 2022 episode of NXT as part of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, advancing to the semi-finals.

Enofe’s last WWE match was a loss to Lince Dorado at an NXT live event on July 25. Following Blade’s injury in October 2024, Enofe appeared sparingly in singles competition, primarily wrestling for WWE Evolve.

Enofe is the second NXT star to depart the company in less than a week, following Jazmyn Nyx’s announcement.