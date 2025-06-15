WWE NXT Star Returns To Action After Abrupt Removal From Faction

Brooks Jensen has returned to the ring for the first time since his shocking removal from “The Culling” faction. Jensen was in action at the WWE NXT live event in Dade City, Florida, on Saturday, June 14, where he defeated Performance Center athlete Jamar Hampton in a singles match.

This marks a new chapter for Jensen, who was abruptly kicked out of his group on the May 27 episode of NXT. During that show, Jensen was betrayed by his stablemates when Izzi Dame struck him from behind with a steel chair. The turn was a surprise to many fans, as Jensen had been presented as a loyal protege of the faction’s leader, Shawn Spears.

Following the attack, The Culling appeared on the next week’s episode of NXT without Jensen, solidifying his exit from the group and leaving his future uncertain.

His return to action at the live event signals the beginning of a new storyline, presumably as a babyface seeking revenge on his former allies. This first victory as a singles competitor sets the stage for a potential feud with Spears and the other members of The Culling on upcoming episodes of NXT television.