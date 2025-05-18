WWE NXT Superstar Debuts New Look At Live Event

At a WWE NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 17th, Stacks unveiled a new look that reflected his recent heel turn and aggressive new attitude.

Over the past few weeks, WWE fans have witnessed Stacks betray The Family, starting with a sneak attack on Tony D’Angelo. His actions continued against D’Angelo’s allies, causing Adriana Rizzo to seek safety in storyline.

Stacks and Tony are scheduled to face off at NXT Battleground next weekend. Here are the results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

The New Chase U (Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors) def. High Ryze (Wes Lee & Tyson DuPont)