WWE NXT’s Jordynne Grace Misses Road Shows, Says PC “Pop Fades”

by Andrew Ravens

Jordynne Grace recently shared her candid thoughts on performing for different audiences, expressing a preference for the energy of traveling shows over the familiar crowd at the WWE Performance Center (PC). Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Grace discussed the contrasting experiences.

Grace highlighted a key difference between her current NXT role and her time in TNA: “Another thing with NXT is we’re at the Performance Center a lot, whereas in TNA, we were always traveling. That was a big difference.”

When asked about her preference, she was clear: “I don’t prefer it [performing solely at the PC]. I would much rather be traveling, not just because of the audience, just because I love to travel. I love going to new gyms and trying new things.”

She elaborated on how crowd familiarity impacts reactions: “The PC audience is very familiar. It’s not like seeing someone for the first time. You go to Sheboygan, Bangor, Duluth, Birmingham — it’s, ‘Wow, Jordynne’s here.’ When you go to other places, you get a different reaction because those fans don’t see you.” 

Grace noted that while her entrance at the PC still gets a pop, “the pop fades… When I first came here, it was an explosion. Now I come out… it’s more like, ‘Oh, she’s here again.’“ 

