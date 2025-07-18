Giant Plans: WWE Creative Reportedly Mulling Omos Run in AAA

WWE is reportedly considering sending wrestler Omos to AAA, expanding his presence outside the WWE ring. Previously, Omos had a successful stint in Japan with NOAH, where he won the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

WWE creative has discussed sending Omos to AAA for a run, similar to his brief NOAH stint this past winter. Per source, the idea is to further establish him as a true special attraction outside the WWE bubble. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 17, 2025

WWE has leveraged the 7’3” Omos as an attraction whose colossal size instantly positions him as a spectacle in the modern wrestling landscape. His role in WWE has ranged from Raw Tag Team Champion alongside AJ Styles to high-profile singles matches against heavyweights like Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, and most recently, WWE has considered sending him to international promotions like AAA and Pro Wrestling NOAH to establish him as a global special attraction while under their contract.

Booking a giant like Omos presents unique creative challenges. It can be difficult to craft compelling, believable rivalries since his physical dominance can make most matches seem uneven, diminishing suspense or emotional investment in the outcome.

Despite these challenges, “The Nigerian Giant” has thrived both as an awe-inspiring charismatic talent. He’s cultivated a passionate fanbase, the “Omosapiens”, and is a rare example of a successful modern wrestling giant.