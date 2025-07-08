WWE Highlights Ozzy Osbourne After Music Icon’s Final Performance

In the world of rock music, few names are more iconic than Ozzy Osbourne, who recently gave his final performance. On WWE Raw, Corey Graves gave a shoutout to the Prince of Darkness on behalf of the entire WWE.

Osbourne may be known as a music star, but he is no stranger to the world of WWE. Highlights of his time in wrestling include:

Ozzy made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 2 (in Chicago), accompanying The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid) and Captain Lou Albano.

His 2007 single “I Don’t Wanna Stop” served as the official theme for WWE’s Judgment Day 2007 PPV. Ozzy delivered a live performance at a SmackDown taping in Baltimore.

In 2009, Ozzy and his wife Sharon served as guest hosts on Monday Night Raw, further solidifying his WWE celebrity appeal.

In April 2021, Ozzy was inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame. Though he couldn’t attend in person, he delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech via video.

Ozzy Osbourne’s relationship with WWE spans almost four decades—from managing wrestlers in the ’80s, electrifying live TV performances, hosting segments. With that in mind, it’s only fitting that WWE gave a shout-out to the Prince of Darkness following his retirement.