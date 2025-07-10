WWE Partners with Maybelline for Evolution 2025

WWE has announced its first-ever cosmetics partnership with Maybelline New York, naming it the Official Cosmetics Partner of WWE.

This historic partnership will commence with Maybelline serving as the Presenting Partner for WWE Evolution 2025, this weekend’s all-women’s premium live event taking place on July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Both WWE and Maybelline officials expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting the role it will play in promoting confidence and self-expression.

WWE is excited to collaborate with Maybelline, a partner that not only leads the beauty industry but also shares our vision for highlighting amazing individuals across the roster.” – Brit Santypal, Senior Vice President of Partnership Marketing, TKO

Amy Whang, President of Maybelline New York, added:

”Maybelline New York is proud to partner with WWE and have the opportunity to put our products to the ultimate test. As the presenting sponsor of Evolution, we’re not just showing up in the ring; we’re supporting a global community that inspires confidence and self-expression, both in and out of the spotlight.”

The deal includes branding opportunities for Maybelline during WWE events.