WWE Partners with Zenni Optical in Multi-Year Eyewear Deal

WWE and Zenni Optical have announced a multi-year partnership that makes the online eyewear retailer the Official Eyewear Partner of WWE, effective immediately.

The collaboration will see Zenni integrated into major Premium Live Events, including this year’s SummerSlam and Survivor Series. The partnership also includes plans for custom social and digital content featuring WWE Superstars and the launch of a specially curated line of WWE-themed eyewear for both adults and children.

Fans will be able to customize selected frames with prescription and non-prescription options, including Blokz blue light-blocking technology, light-adaptive EyeQLenz, and polarized sunglasses.

“We are excited to welcome Zenni Optical as the first-ever Official Eyewear partner of WWE,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships at TKO. The partnership aims to activate around WWE’s biggest events while launching licensed eyewear that reflects both companies’ commitment to bold style.

Robb Chiarini, Head of Partnerships, Licensing & Events at Zenni Optical, emphasized the shared values between the brands, stating the partnership represents “more than eyewear” but rather “an extension of the WWE Universe.”

The companies will also launch custom sweepstakes ahead of select Premium Live Events, offering prizes including floor tickets, exclusive experiences, WWE merchandise, and Zenni eyewear. The first sweepstakes is currently live for the two-night SummerSlam event taking place August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

This marks WWE’s first official eyewear partnership as the company continues expanding its corporate sponsorship portfolio under TKO Group Holdings.