WWE to Cover Ridge Holland’s Neck Fusion Surgery

Former WWE Superstar Ridge Holland revealed on Busted Open Radio that WWE will pay for his upcoming neck fusion surgery, even after his controversial release from the company. The procedure will sideline Holland until at least May 2026.

Holland, whose real name is Luke Menzies, confirmed that WWE is covering both the surgery and related physical therapy expenses. This decision comes after a public dispute regarding his medical care and contract non-renewal. WWE had released Holland just days before his contract was set to expire, shortly after he suffered a severe Lisfranc foot injury while competing at a TNA event.

“WWE is paying for his upcoming neck fusion surgery,” Holland stated during the radio appearance, addressing concerns about his medical expenses.

The former WWE talent also clarified that a GoFundMe campaign launched by his family was “created without his knowledge and would be discontinued,” with all funds being donated to charity.

WWE’s decision to cover medical costs for both his foot and neck injuries, despite no longer being under contract, represents a notable resolution to what had become a controversial situation regarding the company’s treatment of injured talent.