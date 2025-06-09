WWE Planning Major Push For SmackDown Star Ahead Of Evolution

With the all-women’s premium live event, Evolution, just weeks away, WWE is expected to begin building major storylines on tonight’s RAW.

According to PWInsiderElite, an early plan for the July 13th show in Atlanta is a match between Jade Cargill and the new Ms. Money in the Bank, Naomi. To help promote the event, a big push is expected for Cargill, using her as a regional draw to help move tickets.

After her win on Saturday, Naomi said she wanted a match with Cargill before cashing in on champion Tiffany Stratton. A match between the two powerhouse stars presents a unique booking challenge, especially given the momentum from Naomi’s current heel run.

Adding to the build for Evolution, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella returns to RAW tonight. She is expected to be heavily involved in a significant storyline for the July pay-per-view.