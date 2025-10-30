WWE & Playmobil Launch Partnership, Figures Coming in 2026

WWE and Playmobil are stepping in the ring together with a new collaboration to produce new wrestling figures. The new deal will kick off in July 2026 with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Hulk Hogan, and Rhea Ripley already confirmed.

The partnership was revealed at the Nuremberg Toy Fair 2025, and was facilitated by IMG, according to a Playmobil statement. Bahri Kurter, CEO (Vorstand) of Playmobil, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership:

“At Playmobil, we believe in the power of imagination to unlock new worlds. By partnering with WWE, we are celebrating iconic Superstars who have inspired millions across generations, and we are connecting their stories with the creativity and imagination that are the heart of our brand. This partnership is another step in our journey of meaningful collaborations that redefine the role of Playmobil in pop culture.”

2025 has already seen Playmobil reach deals with Barbie and Monster High, two of Mattel’s most popular brands. Now, this deal with WWE is the latest step for the German-based toy manufacturer, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.

WWE has been releasing action figures for decades, and the Playmobil deal is the next evolution in wrestling toys. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on WWE’s merchandise and newest business deals.