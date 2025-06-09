WWE Taking Precautions After Roxanne Perez Stalker Incident

Roxanne Perez appeared at her scheduled WWE Money in the Bank meet and greet in Santa Monica, but WWE was very careful to ensure the safety of The Prodigy. Following threats from a disturbing Twitter account that shared her alleged home address and posted a countdown to June 6, WWE enforced heightened security measures, Fightful Select reports.

These measures came after threats from a disturbing Twitter account that shared her alleged home address and posted a countdown to June 6. The account, named “Is Roxanne Perez D3ad yet?” was asked if the former NXT Women’s Champion had been killed and the account chillingly responded: “Unfortunately not.” WWE executive Adam Pearce acknowledged the threat and confirmed it had been reported to the appropriate authorities.

It has been reported. If you know what I’m talking about, then you know what I’m talking about. Thank you to everyone that made me aware. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 5, 2025

Despite this scary situation, Perez participated in the Money in the Bank ladder match, delivering a strong performance—even though she didn’t secure the briefcase. Fans have since shown strong support for the former NXT Women’s Champion, commending her resilience in the face of this ordeal.

With multiple female talent facing stalkers, including Sonya Deville in 2020, it’s no wonder why WWE are being very protective of Perez. Hopefully, this is the last time that Perez or any wrestler has to deal with a situation like this.



