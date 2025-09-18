WWE Bringing First PLE to Italy in 2026

WWE will host its first Premium Live Event in Italy in 2026, according to WWE President Nick Khan. He revealed the news at this wek’s IMG x RedBird Summit. The inaugural Italian WWE PLE will coincide with Netflix arriving in the country next year.

In recent years, WWE has staged major Premium Live Events outside the U.S., including Backlash, Elimination Chamber, and Clash at the Castle. Now, Italy will get a show of its own, with fans eagerly awaiting confirmation of the host city and venue.

There are several possible locations for WWE’s first Italian PLE. The country’s largest stadium is San Siro in Milan, with a capacity of 75,817. For an indoor setting, options include the Inalpi Arena in Turin (16,600 capacity) or the Forum di Milano in Milan (12,700). In the capital city, Rome’s PalaLottomatica can hold 11,200 fans.

WWE last visited Italy earlier this year for SmackDown in Bologna as part of the international Road to WrestleMania 41. The show featured Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins clashing in a brawl that hinted at WrestleMania plans.

After years of hosting TV tapings and live events, Italy will finally receive a Premium Live Event of its own in 2026. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on WWE’s moves both at home and overseas.