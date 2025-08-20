WWE Premium Live Events To Debut On ESPN In September With WrestlePalooza

WWE and ESPN have announced that their landmark rights agreement for premium live events will begin much earlier than previously expected. The partnership will officially launch with the first-ever “WrestlePalooza” premium live event on Saturday, September 20.

The joint press release issued on Wednesday confirmed the new event, which will take place live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. “WrestlePalooza” will stream live on the new ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming service, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. This makes the September 20 show the official start of the new five-year, $1.6 billion partnership.

The move confirms recent reports that WWE had fulfilled its contractual quota of events for its current U.S. streaming partner, Peacock, paving the way for an early start to the ESPN deal. The original start date was slated for 2026.

The press release also confirmed a lineup of top stars for the inaugural “WrestlePalooza.” The show will feature John Cena in action, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre.

Tickets for the event go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 22, with a presale beginning tomorrow, August 21.