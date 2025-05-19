WWE Pulls In Millions From Six Live Events 

WWE brought in more than $13.2 million from the ticket sales of just six live shows held in late March and early April 2025. Post Wrestling via Pollstar reported the news on Monday.

This big success comes from a very popular time for the company and TKO’s new ticket pricing strategy, which has led to many shows making over a million dollars each.

These events were part of a wider, successful European tour in March that included twelve events in total, featuring three episodes each of WWE Raw and WWE Friday Night SmackDown. According to Pollstar, a group that reports on the event industry, WWE saw huge earnings from these specific dates, highlighting the strong demand from WWE fans.

Several individual shows made impressive amounts. For example, the WWE Raw show at London’s O2 Arena on March 31st made an amazing $3.58 million from 14,816 tickets sold. Other big successes included Friday Night SmackDown in Glasgow, Scotland, which brought in over $2.6 million, and another SmackDown in London that made $2.8 million.

Upon returning to the U.S., a SmackDown show in Rosemont, Illinois, on April 4th also made nearly $2.3 million. Pollstar confirmed the total from these six specific shows alone was $13,298,774.