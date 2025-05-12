WWE Put Hosting Rights For John Cena’s Last Match Up For Bid

While Boston has been heavily rumored as the location for John Cena’s final WWE match later this year, new reports indicate WWE initiated a formal bidding process for cities to host the momentous farewell. Cena is currently on his 2025 retirement tour and recently defended his Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash.

James Stewart of Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub initially reported, with The Takedown on SI confirming after viewing WWE documents, that the company packaged “John Cena’s Final Match” as a weekend-long special.

John Cena's Final Match is being planned for 12/13/25. WWE is looking for $1.5 million financial commitment from host cities, including Boston.

WWE's full week "takeover" would start on 12/10 with community events, 12/11 Undertaker show, 12/12 Smackdown and 12/13 SNME. — James Stewart ?? (@IAmJamesStewart) May 12, 2025

WWE reportedly sought $1.5 million from potential host cities for a package that included SmackDown, an Undertaker live show, community events, and a special Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025, where Cena would wrestle his last match.

WWE reportedly began approaching prospective bidders two days after the Royal Rumble in February, with a goal to secure the host city by the end of April. Although John Cena Sr. previously suggested Boston for his son’s farewell, WWE has yet to confirm it.