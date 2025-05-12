John Cena, WrestleMania 41
Image credit: WWE
WWE Put Hosting Rights For John Cena’s Last Match Up For Bid

by Andrew Ravens

While Boston has been heavily rumored as the location for John Cena’s final WWE match later this year, new reports indicate WWE initiated a formal bidding process for cities to host the momentous farewell. Cena is currently on his 2025 retirement tour and recently defended his Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash.

James Stewart of Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub initially reported, with The Takedown on SI confirming after viewing WWE documents, that the company packaged “John Cena’s Final Match” as a weekend-long special.

WWE reportedly sought $1.5 million from potential host cities for a package that included SmackDown, an Undertaker live show, community events, and a special Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025, where Cena would wrestle his last match.

WWE reportedly began approaching prospective bidders two days after the Royal Rumble in February, with a goal to secure the host city by the end of April. Although John Cena Sr. previously suggested Boston for his son’s farewell, WWE has yet to confirm it. 

Andrew Ravens
Andrew Ravens is a pro wrestling beat writer covering news and events for some of the biggest wrestling sites in the world. After growing up as a WWE fan, Andrew became a full-time writer in 2013. Andrew can be contacted at [email protected] for news tips, results, interviews, general news, and corrections.

