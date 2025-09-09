John Cena, CM Punk & AJ Lee Set For WWE Raw In Springfield

The September 15, episode of WWE RAW is shaping up to be a major show, with the company stacking the card ahead of WrestlePalooza. Raw will take place at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts and will be the go-home edition of Raw ahead of WrestlePalooza, WWE’s highly-anticipated inaugural event as part of their new deal with ESPN.

AJ Lee and CM Punk will go face-to-face with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on Raw, mere days ahead of their mixed tag-match at WrestlePalooza. The match will be AJ’s first in WWE since the post-WrestleMania 31 edition of Raw in March 2015.

IT'S OFFICIAL!



AJ & PUNK vs. BECKY & SETH at WRESTLEPALOOZA!



We're truly living in the greatest timeline. ? pic.twitter.com/kwsixp1FjD — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2025

John Cena will be in the building for next week’s Raw in Springfield. WWE hasn’t revealed what role he’ll play, but with his final run heating up, and his match with Brock Lesnar looming, fans can expect his appearance to be significant.

Former NXT Women’s Champons will battle when Lyra Valkyria takes on Roxanne Perez. The rivalry between them has been brewing and with the Judgment Day showing cracks, the Valkyrie could capitalise in Springfield.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from WWE Monday Night Raw as the road to the much-anticipated WrestlePalooza event is nearly at an end.



