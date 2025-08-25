WWE Raw Moving To An Earlier Start Time Throughout September

For the month of September, WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw, will be airing at an earlier start time in the United States. The official schedule on the Netflix streaming platform has been updated to reflect the change for three consecutive weeks.

The Netflix schedule now lists the episodes of Monday Night Raw on September 15, September 22, and September 29 with a 7 p.m. ET start time. This is a full hour earlier than the show’s traditional 8 p.m. ET time slot.

While no official reason for the change has been given by WWE or Netflix, it is widely believed to be a strategic move to get a one-hour head start on the NFL’s “Monday Night Football,” which begins its regular season in September and airs on ESPN.

The adjusted schedule in September follows several other unique start times for the program due to its international tour. Today’s August 25th episode from Birmingham, England, has a special 3 p.m. ET start time, and the September 1st episode from Paris, France, will begin at 2 p.m. ET.

The show is currently scheduled to return to its normal 8 p.m. ET start time in October, with the exception of the October 13th episode from Perth, Australia, which will air live in the U.S. at 8 a.m. ET.