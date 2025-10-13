WWE Raw Next Week: Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio, and Judgment Day Title Defenses

WWE has officially announced three title matches for the October 20, 2025 episode of Monday Night Raw, which will take place at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.

Following her surprising count-out victory over Becky Lynch on this week’s show, Sacramento native Maxxine Dupri will challenge The Man for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship in her hometown.

Dominik Mysterio will defend the Men’s Intercontinental Championship against Rusev after the Bulgarian Brute interfered in Mysterio’s title defense against Penta during this week’s Raw. The interference prompted a backstage confrontation where Mysterio complained about being the only champion actively defending his title, which led AJ Styles to suggest that the other Judgment Day members should also put their championships on the line.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce responded by making a World Tag Team Championship match official, pitting defending champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day against the team of AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

Sacramento Raw Card (October 20, 2025):