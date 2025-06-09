WWE Raw Preview (6/9): Title Match, Nikki Bella Returns, Tournaments Begin

Here’s a detailed preview for tonight’s June 9, 2025 episode of WWE Raw, airing live on Netflix from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona:

Jey Uso vs. Gunther – WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

Jey Uso is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther, who is hungry to reclaim the title after losing it at WrestleMania 41. This highly anticipated rematch comes just days after Uso’s successful title defense at Money in the Bank. With Seth Rollins now holding the Money in the Bank briefcase, the threat of a surprise cash-in looms over the main event.

King & Queen of the Ring Tournaments Begin

The opening rounds of both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments kick off on this episode. The winners will earn a world title opportunity at SummerSlam. While specific participants for the opening round matches have not been officially announced, expect a mix of established stars and rising talent to compete.

Nikki Bella Returns

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella makes her return to WWE programming, adding star power and excitement to the show. Her appearance is especially notable as rumors of Evolution 2 continue to circulate.

John Cena Appears

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will be present, likely addressing the fallout from his loss at Money in the Bank—where R-Truth’s interference cost him the match. Fans can expect a passionate promo from Cena as he looks to regain momentum.

Seth Rollins Appears

Seth Rollins, now Mr. Money in the Bank, is scheduled to appear. His presence is a major factor in the main event, as he could potentially cash in his contract at any moment, adding suspense to the championship match.

Becky Lynch’s Championship Celebration

Becky Lynch is expected to appear following her victory over Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank. The feud between Lynch and Valkyria is likely to continue, with both women looking to assert their dominance.

Money in the Bank Fallout

The show will address the aftermath of Money in the Bank, including Seth Rollins’ MITB win and Naomi’s victory in the women’s ladder match. Expect new rivalries to emerge and ongoing storylines to develop.

Other Notable Appearances

Fans can look forward to appearances from Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, The Judgment Day, and potentially other top WWE stars as the road to SummerSlam continues.

How and When to Watch:

Time: 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT / 5:00 PM PT (check local listings for international times)

Location: PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

Streaming: Live on Netflix (exclusive streaming home for WWE Raw)