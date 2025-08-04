WWE Raw Preview (8/4): SummerSlam Fallout, Anounced Matches

Tonight’s WWE Raw (August 4, 2025) airs live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York at 8 p.m. ET, and is the fallout episode after SummerSlam 2025. As the dust settles from this weekend’s double-header at MetLife Stadium, WWE fans and Superstars have little to reminisce .

The show streams live on Netflix and will feature appearances from major stars including Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, and Bron Breakker.

Confirmed segments and matches include:

Sheamus vs. Rusev: A headline match following both superstars’ strong showings at SummerSlam.

AJ Styles and the Kabuki Warriors vs. The Judgment Day: Six-person tag action featuring recent rivals.

IYO SKY, Nikki Bella, Rhea Ripley, and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre: An 8-woman tag match with top names in the women’s division.

Expect updates on the major developments that unfolded this past weekend, most notably Seth Rollins and Cody Rhoes leaving SummerSlam as champions, and the shocking return of Brock Lesnar.