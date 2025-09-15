WWE Raw Logo 2025
WWE Raw Preview (9/15/25): John Cena, Wrestlepalooza Go-Home Show

by Michael Reichlin

WWE Raw airs live tonight from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, at a special start time of 7:00 PM ET on Netflix.

Tonight’s go-home show for Wrestlepalooza is loaded with major segments, star appearances, and final hype for Saturday’s premium live event.

Major Segments & Star Appearances

  • CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch: All four will share the ring for an intense face-to-face segment, fueling one of Wrestlepalooza’s most talked-about storylines. Expect fireworks as this mixed tag feud reaches a boiling point.
  • Jey Uso Heel Tease: The fallout continues from Jey’s shocking spear to LA Knight last week, with fans awaiting further signs of a Bloodline split or heel turn.

Confirmed Match Card

  • Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez: Valkyria looks to bounce back from defeat in a singles contest against Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez.
  • Penta vs. Kofi Kingston: The rivalry continues with high-flying action showcased in this anticipated bout.
  • Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano: General Manager Adam Pearce announced this match following the World’s Collide fallout, promising a fast-paced affair.

What To Expect

Fireworks. Expect fireworks. It’s the go-home show before Wrestlepalooza, WWE will have all hands on deck to hype the PLE, and John Cena makes his final appearance in Boston. Keep the tissues nearby.

Viewing Details:

  • Location: MassMutual Center, Springfield, MA
  • Start Time: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT (special early start due to the NFL season)
  • Streaming: Netflix (Worldwide)

Stay with SEScoops for live coverage, results, and breaking news throughout Raw and all Wrestlepalooza weekend.

