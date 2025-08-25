WWE Raw Preview from Birmingham, UK: Special Start Time

WWE Raw airs tonight from Birmingham, United Kingdom (its first time in the city in over a decade), serving as the final Raw before the highly anticipated Clash in Paris premium live event on August 31. This episode has a special early start time of 3PM ET and will focus on advancing major rivalries and storylines before the Paris show.

Confirmed matches and segments:

Roman Reigns will open the show with an in-ring appearance.

Nikki Bella calls out Becky Lynch, seeking a Women’s Intercontinental Championship match.

Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez in singles competition—the third meeting between the two.

Penta vs. Kofi Kingston, building on their ongoing feud.

With Clash in Paris just days away, tonight’s Raw is set to spotlight the final build for major matches, including the fatal four-way for the World Heavyweight Championship and high-profile women’s title bouts scheduled for the Paris event.