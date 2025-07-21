WWE Raw Preview July 21 2025
WWE Raw Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, CM Punk Speaks

by Michael Reichlin

Tonight’s WWE Raw emanates live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, streaming exclusively on Netflix at 8 PM ET. As we continue on the road to SummerSlam, this penultimate episode promises brings huge star power and three matches you won’t want to miss.

Matches and Segments:

Roman Reigns Returns: The OTC addresses Paul Heyman for the first time since Heyman’s betrayal at WrestleMania 41

CM Punk Speaks: The Second City Saint discusses his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at SummerSlam

World Tag Team Championship Number One Contender’s Triple Threat Match: The New Day vs The Creed Brothers vs LWO

Becky Lynch’s Proposal – The Women’s Intercontinental Champion addresses Lyra Valkyria ahead of their SummerSlam clash

Sheamus vs Rusev – Hard-hitting powerhouses collide

Sami Zayn vs Karrion Kross – Rivals face off in what promises to be a show-stealer

Enjoy the show tonight and stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest WWE news coming out of Raw from Houston.

