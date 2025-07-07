WWE Raw Preview: July 7, 2025

Tonight’s WWE Raw broadcasts live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, beginning at 8 PM ET exclusively on Netflix. This episode serves as the final build before Evolution 2 and Saturday Night’s Main Event, featuring several title implications and match conclusions.

Tonight’s Match Card

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

Zayn seeks to rebound from his pinfall loss to Breakker in last week’s tag team match. The singles encounter gives Zayn an opportunity to even the score against the former NXT Champion in what should be a competitive showcase.

Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

This match stems from Uso’s interference last week when he prevented Reed from attacking Zayn and Penta after their match. Reed now gets his chance to address Uso’s involvement directly in the ring.

Seth Rollins vs. Penta

Rollins faces Penta in a first-time singles meeting. Penta has recently positioned himself in opposition to Rollins’ group, setting up this cross-promotional encounter between the former World Champion and the lucha libre veteran.

Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane

Women’s Tag Team Champion Perez confronts Sane following the injury Sane caused to Liv Morgan, which ultimately created the opening for Perez’s championship opportunity. This represents Perez’s first significant singles match since capturing the tag titles.

Scheduled Segments

Becky Lynch Championship Promo

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lynch will address her upcoming triple-threat title defense against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria at Evolution 2. This marks Lynch’s final public comments before defending her championship.

Gunther-Goldberg Contract Signing

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Goldberg will complete the formalities for their title match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Both men will be present for the final preparations before their championship encounter.

Broadcast Information

United States: 8 PM ET on Netflix



International: Available on Netflix in participating regions

Key Storylines

Tonight’s show focuses on resolving several feuds ahead of the weekend’s events. The women’s division receives particular attention with both Lynch’s title defense preparation and Perez’s singles showcase. The men’s championship picture advances with the Gunther-Goldberg segment, while several mid-card programs reach resolution points.

The episode is expected to establish final match stipulations and conclude recent storylines before transitioning focus to Evolution 2 and Saturday Night’s Main Event programming.