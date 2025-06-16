WWE Raw Preview: Tournament Stakes Rise as Bayley Returns to Green Bay

WWE Monday Night Raw heads to “The Badger State” tonight with major implications for both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, while a heated feud continues to escalate in the women’s division.

The Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin will host tonight’s Netflix exclusive at 8/7c, featuring crucial tournament matches that will determine who advances on the road to WWE Night Of Champions 2025.

King of the Ring Quartet Battle

The men’s King of the Ring tournament takes center stage with a high-stakes fatal four-way elimination match. Sheamus, Bronson Reed, Rusev, and Jey Uso will collide in what promises to be a hard-hitting affair with championship implications on the line.

Each competitor brings a unique dynamic to the match. Sheamus enters with his trademark Celtic Warrior intensity, while Bronson Reed’s devastating power game makes him a legitimate threat to steamroll through the competition. Rusev’s return to tournament action adds an unpredictable element, and Jey Uso’s recent momentum could carry him to a major victory.

Queen of the Ring Championship Stakes

The women’s tournament features equally compelling stakes as Asuka, Stephanie Vaquer, Raquel Rodriguez, and Ivy Nile compete for Queen of the Ring advancement. This fatal four-way showcases the depth of WWE’s women’s division, with each competitor representing different fighting styles and championship experience.

Asuka’s veteran presence and submission expertise contrasts sharply with Stephanie Vaquer’s technical prowess and Raquel Rodriguez’s size advantage. Ivy Nile represents the emerging talent looking to make a major statement on Raw’s biggest stage.

Bayley’s Return Creates Ripple Effects

Bayley makes her highly anticipated return to Monday Night Raw, setting up a potential confrontation with Becky Lynch. The former champions’ history suggests tonight’s reunion won’t be entirely friendly, adding another layer of intrigue to an already stacked episode.

Bayley’s return comes at a crucial time in the women’s division hierarchy, potentially reshuffling championship contendership and creating new alliance dynamics heading into Night Of Champions.

Liv Morgan’s Dual Challenge

Liv Morgan faces a busy evening with both in-ring competition against Kairi Sane and a promised address regarding her recent attack on Nikki Bella. The Judgment Day member’s actions have created significant controversy, and tonight’s explanation could either escalate or defuse the growing tension.

Nikki Bella’s confirmed appearance marks her second consecutive week on Raw, suggesting this storyline has major developments ahead. The confrontation has captured significant fan attention and could define both women’s championship trajectories.

Nick Aldis Takes Control

Nick Aldis steps into the Guest General Manager role, bringing his authoritative presence to manage what promises to be a chaotic evening. With tournament stakes, personal vendettas, and surprise returns all converging, Aldis will need to maintain order while ensuring fair competition.

The former NXT General Manager’s Netflix Raw debut in this capacity adds administrative intrigue to an already compelling card.

Championship Implications

Tonight’s tournament matches carry significant weight for WWE Night Of Champions positioning. Both King and Queen of the Ring winners traditionally receive championship opportunities, making these elimination matches must-see television for championship contenders.

The Green Bay crowd will witness history in the making as Raw continues building toward its next premium live event with Netflix’s global audience watching every development unfold.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs tonight at 8/7c exclusively on Netflix from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.