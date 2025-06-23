WWE Raw Logo 2025
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Preview for Tonight’s Raw: King and Queen Semifinals, Goldberg & More

by Michael Reichlin

WWE Raw returns to Columbus, Ohio tonight live on Netflix from Nationwide Arena.

Matches:

  • Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso – King of the Ring semifinal
  • Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez – Queen of the Ring semifinal
  • Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
  • Bron Breakker vs. Penta – Singles match

Segments:

  • Goldberg – Addresses his match against Gunther
  • Seth Rollins – In-ring promo
  • Adam Pearce – Returns as Raw General Manager

Fans can catch all the action live on Netflix at 8 PM ET.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

Related News