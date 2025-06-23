Preview for Tonight’s Raw: King and Queen Semifinals, Goldberg & More

WWE Raw returns to Columbus, Ohio tonight live on Netflix from Nationwide Arena.
Matches:
- Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso – King of the Ring semifinal
- Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez – Queen of the Ring semifinal
- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
- Bron Breakker vs. Penta – Singles match
Segments:
- Goldberg – Addresses his match against Gunther
- Seth Rollins – In-ring promo
- Adam Pearce – Returns as Raw General Manager
Fans can catch all the action live on Netflix at 8 PM ET.