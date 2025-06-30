WWE Raw Preview: Night of Champions Fallout with Early Start Time

WWE Monday Night Raw returns tonight with a special early start time as the company presents the fallout from Night of Champions 2025. The show will air live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, beginning at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT – two hours earlier than the usual start time.

The early scheduling comes as WWE prepares to tape this week’s SmackDown episode in advance, giving the roster time off for the upcoming July 4th holiday.

Tonight’s Raw promises to be a stacked episode dealing with the aftermath of Saturday’s premium live event from Saudi Arabia, where several major storylines advanced and new feuds were ignited.

With major announcements regarding WWE Evolution 2025 on tap and multiple championship implications stemming from Night of Champions, tonight’s show is positioned as a must-watch episode for the WWE Universe.

Confirmed Matches & Segments

Opening Segment: Rhea Ripley Kicks Off Raw

Fresh off her victory over Raquel Rodriguez at Night of Champions 2025, “Mami” Rhea Ripley will open tonight’s show. Fans are eagerly anticipating what Ripley will have to say following her dominant performance in Saudi Arabia, and whether she’ll set her sights on championship gold moving forward.

WWE World Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defend their WWE World Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh. This high-stakes title defense promises to be a showcase of both teams’ in-ring abilities, with The New Day looking to continue their championship reign against the always-dangerous Judgment Day faction.

Sheamus vs. Rusev – Years in the Making

Two powerhouse veterans collide as Sheamus faces off against Rusev in singles competition. This encounter marks Rusev’s first high-profile Raw match in months and represents a feud that has been reignited over recent weeks. The match could potentially set the tone for Rusev’s standing on the red brand in the post-Night of Champions landscape.

Tag Team Action: Sami Zayn & Penta vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

An intriguing tag team matchup features Sami Zayn, who is now 3-0 at premium live events from Saudi Arabia following his Night of Champions victory over Karrion Kross, teaming with the high-flying Penta to take on the powerhouse duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER Appearance

The World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is advertised to appear on tonight’s show, likely to address his championship status and potential challengers moving forward from Night of Champions.

Major WWE Evolution 2025 Announcements

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will appear together to deliver “major announcements” concerning the upcoming WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event. These announcements could significantly impact the women’s division and set the stage for the next major WWE spectacle.

Tonight’s WWE Raw looks poised to deliver on multiple fronts. With Evolution 2025 announcements on deck and a strong card, the June 30 episode of Raw is shaping up to be an eventful one as we head into the holiday weekend.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs live tonight at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT on Netflix from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.