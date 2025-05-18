WWE Raw Logo 2025
WWE Raw Preview: Logan Paul, MITB Qualifiers, and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker

by Michael Reichlin

Here’s the preview for this week’s WWE Raw, broadcasting live on Netflix at 8/7c from Greenville, South Carolina’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The episode serves as the go-home Raw for Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24 and will feature high-stakes Money in the Bank qualifying matches for both the men’s and women’s ladder matches, as the road to the June 7 Premium Live Event heats up.

WWE Raw Preview: May 19, 2025

  • Logan Paul appears live ahead of his World Heavyweight title match at Saturday Night’s Main Event
  • Jey Uso (World Heavyweight Champion) vs. Bron Breakker (Non-Title Match)
  • Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller
  • AJ Styles & Penta vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh m
  • Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches (Men’s & Women’s)

Other top stars scheduled to appear include Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, The New Day, Raquel Rodriguez, IYO SKY, Seth Rollins, and more.

