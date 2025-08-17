WWE Raw Preview – Monday, August 18, 2025

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has announced the following matches and segments for tomorrow night’s Monday Night Raw.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and The Vision to Appear

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will join The Vision for a segment on tomorrow’s show. Rollins recently regained the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025 through his “Ruse of the Century,” cashing in his Money in the Bank contract after CM Punk defeated Gunther. The Vision consists of Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, who have been dominant forces on Raw since forming.

Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

Becky Lynch will defend the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Natalya. Lynch won the title from Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank on June 7, 2025, and successfully retained it against Valkyria at SummerSlam 2025 in a brutal No DQ match. This marks another defense of her first Women’s Intercontinental Championship reign.

Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso

Bron Breakker and Jey Uso are set to face off in singles competition. Breakker is currently a member of Seth Rollins’ Vision stable and has been involved in the group’s recent dominance over CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and LA Knight on recent Raw episodes.

Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Iyo Sky will take on Raquel Rodriguez in women’s division action. Sky was scheduled to challenge Naomi for the Women’s World Championship on the August 11 episode of Raw, but the match was postponed due to Naomi not being medically cleared to compete.

Penta vs. Xavier Woods

Penta is scheduled to face Xavier Woods in singles action. Penta made his WWE debut on the January 13, 2025 episode of Monday Night Raw, defeating Chad Gable in his first match. The former AEW star has been building momentum since his arrival and represents WWE’s continued integration of international talent.

Women’s World Champion Naomi to Speak

Women’s World Champion Naomi will address the WWE Universe during tomorrow’s broadcast. Naomi was not medically cleared to compete on the August 11 episode of Raw, leading to speculation about her status. This segment is expected to provide clarification on her condition and future title defenses.