WWE Raw Preview (11/10): John Cena’s Boston Farewell

John Cena will kick off the show for his final Raw appearance in Boston, setting the tone for an emotional night and launching the “Last Time is Now” tournament to determine his ultimate opponent. CM Punk is also confirmed to appear and address his ongoing feud with Logan Paul and The Vision, adding extra star power and intrigue to the show.?

Advertised Matches & Segments

John Cena returns for his farewell segment in Boston and introduces the “Last Time is Now” tournament.?

CM Punk will appear, expected to address Logan Paul and The Vision.?

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s World Championship.?

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.?

Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: First round match in the “Last Time is Now” tournament.?

Rusev vs. Damian Priest: First round match in the “Last Time is Now” tournament.?

Fans should expect more Survivor Series: WarGames build and potential surprises throughout the night as WWE highlights its biggest stars and championship stakes. Raw begins at 8:00 p.m. ET, streaming live on Netflix.