WWE Raw Preview: John Cena’s Final Raw at Madison Square Garden

by Michael Reichlin

WWE presents a historic Monday Night Raw on November 17, 2025, as John Cena makes his final appearance on the red brand at Madison Square Garden. The 16-time World Champion will compete in his last Raw match as Intercontinental Champion, with his opponent to be revealed during the show.

Confirmed Matches:

  • John Cena’s final Raw match (opponent TBA)
  • Last Time Is Now Tournament: Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans
  • Last Time Is Now Tournament: Solo Sikoa vs. Mystery Opponent
  • Women’s Intercontinental Title: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri

Scheduled Segments:

  • Nikki Bella addresses her attack on Stephanie Vaquer

Confirmed Appearances:

  • CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Sheamus, Rusev, LA Knight, Kabuki Warriors, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee, The New Day

The star-studded episode serves as a pivotal show building toward Survivor Series: WarGames, with tournament implications and championship action throughout the night.

Monday Night Raw airs at 8 PM ET exclusively on Netflix from “The World’s Most Famous Arena” in New York City.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

