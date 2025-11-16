WWE Raw Preview: John Cena’s Final Raw at Madison Square Garden

WWE presents a historic Monday Night Raw on November 17, 2025, as John Cena makes his final appearance on the red brand at Madison Square Garden. The 16-time World Champion will compete in his last Raw match as Intercontinental Champion, with his opponent to be revealed during the show.

Confirmed Matches:

John Cena’s final Raw match (opponent TBA)

Last Time Is Now Tournament: Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans

Last Time Is Now Tournament: Solo Sikoa vs. Mystery Opponent

Women’s Intercontinental Title: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri

Scheduled Segments:

Nikki Bella addresses her attack on Stephanie Vaquer

Confirmed Appearances:

CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Sheamus, Rusev, LA Knight, Kabuki Warriors, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee, The New Day

The star-studded episode serves as a pivotal show building toward Survivor Series: WarGames, with tournament implications and championship action throughout the night.

Monday Night Raw airs at 8 PM ET exclusively on Netflix from “The World’s Most Famous Arena” in New York City.