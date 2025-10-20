WWE Raw Preview: 3 Title Matches, Heyman, Breakker & Reed, Rollins’ Fate

Tonight’s WWE Raw (October 20, 2025) emanates live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, featuring three championship matches and major storyline fallout from last week’s betrayal of Seth Rollins by The Vision. The show begins at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT and streams live on Netflix.? Raw keeps the hype train rolling for WWE’s next premium live event, Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1.

In just a matter of hours, General Manager Adam Pearce will address Seth Rollins’ medical condition and championship status following his injury at Crown Jewel.? Rollins was left for dead by The Vision last week and is expected to undergo shoulder surgery soon, making the title being vacated a matter of ‘when,’ not ‘if.’

Matches and Appearances

Wrestling fans will see the following tonight on Raw:

Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman are set to speak for the first time since turning on Rollins last week. Is this the new incarnation of The Vision, or something else entirely?

Maxxine Dupri challenges Becky Lynch in her hometown for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Dominik Mysterio defends the Intercontinental championship against Rusev.

Finn Bálor & JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day put their WWE World Tag Team Championships on the line against the duo of AJ Styles & Dragon.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez

Plus, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, and Penta are all advertised to appear, continuing several ongoing rivalries ahead of November’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.?