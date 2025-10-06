WWE Raw Preview – October 6, 2025

Tonight’s WWE Raw from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas serves as the go-home show for Crown Jewel this Saturday, October 11 in Perth, Australia. The show airs at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Netflix.

Confirmed Matches

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match following Lynch’s backstage attack on Dupri last week after Maxxine referenced AJ Lee

Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez – This comes after Valkyria came to Bayley’s aid when Perez attacked her following Bayley’s loss to Raquel Rodriguez

Appearances

Roman Reigns is advertised to kick off the show after making his return last week to help The Usos during their match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

CM Punk makes his return to Raw for the first time since Wrestlepalooza, where he and AJ Lee defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match

Key Storylines

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs. Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky heading into their Crown Jewel tag team match

The ongoing Dominik Mysterio Intercontinental Championship storyline

Final Crown Jewel hype with potential new match additions

This is an important show as WWE builds toward one of their biggest international premium live events of the year.