WWE Raw Preview: September 29, 2025

Live from: Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC
Streaming: Netflix, 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
Matches and Appearances
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Rusev — Intercontinental Championship
Dominik defends his title against the surging Rusev in one of Raw’s featured championship bouts.
Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley
Both will appear in key segments, fueling the evolving storyline around the WWE Women’s Championship picture.
Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez
Conflict between Damage CTRL’s leader and her powerful rival adds an extra personal edge to Raw’s women’s division.
The Usos vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed) — Tornado Tag Team Match
The Usos face off against the dominant Vision pairing in tag team action.
AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Los Americanos
High-flying action expected as Styles teams with Dragon Lee against the international duo of Los Americanos.