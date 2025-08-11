WWE Raw Preview: Women’s Title Match, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn

WWE Raw rolls into Quebec City tonight with a loaded lineup headlined by a Women’s World Championship bout, a featured match for Becky Lynch, and hometown favorite Sami Zayn in action.

Here’s everything to watch for heading into Monday night’s show from Centre Videotron:

Opening Segment: CM Punk Live

CM Punk is slated to open the show live on the mic. With tensions rising across Raw’s main-event scene, Punk’s words—and whoever answers—could shape the trajectory of the night, including surprise confrontations or match announcements.

Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY

Naomi puts the Women’s World Title on the line against former champion IYO SKY in a marquee matchup. SKY’s experience and speed present a unique challenge, but Naomi’s recent form has been strong, with momentum building as WWE eyes bigger fall events. Story beats to watch include Bayley/Damage CTRL proximity, potential post-match stare-downs, and any teases connected to upcoming international premium live events.

Becky Lynch in Action vs. Maxxine Dupri (Non-Title)

Becky Lynch returns to Raw singles action against Maxxine Dupri. Dupri has shown flashes of growth, but the “Big Time” stage favors Lynch, who will be looking to send a message to the women’s division after recent back-and-forths. Keep an eye on whether this sets up Becky’s next pay-per-view program and any ringside distractions that could swing momentum mid-match.

Sami Zayn Competes in Quebec

Hometown energy will be off the charts as Sami Zayn competes in Quebec City. Expect a raucous ovation and elevated stakes as Zayn looks to capitalize on home-field advantage and keep himself in the conversation for top contender status. Watch for post-match angles, interference, or authority figure rulings that extend Zayn’s current story arc.

Other Notes and What to Watch

Fallout angles from last week’s closing chaos could bring Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed into the mix. Tag and mid-card stories may advance with quick-hitting segments; look for backstage interviews to seed future title challengers. Quebec City crowd is typically hot—expect strong reactions that may influence match pacing and segment timing.

